Video – Arsenal Women get lucky with late minute penalty call in added time against Chelsea

Last night’s WSL game against the Champions Chelsea was always going to a crucial clash in the race for the title, with Arsenal starting the game 2 points ahead of our rivals.

It was always going to be an exciting game, but somehow we got to 90 minutes with the score remaining 0-0, despite Arsenal dominating the first half and Chelsea fighting back after the break.

But there was eight minutes of added time, and with just 4 minutes to go Chelsea had a very valid-looking penalty shout, but somehow the Referee just waved play on while the Chelsea women looked on in disbelief.

Have a look and see what you think?

So, would you have given the penalty?

1 Comment

  1. Silentstan says:
    February 12, 2022 at 12:13 pm

    Arsenal also got unlucky with a clear trip in the 1st half

