Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Video – Arsenal Women maintain top spot with 3-0 rut over Everton

Arsenal Women were soundly beaten by the European Champions Barcelona on Tuesday in the Champions League, but today they were back to the bread and butter of the Womens Super League and they made short work of a fairly good Everton side.

The Gunners remain top of the WSL with this 5th win in a row and are looking good for the title race so far, having beaten the top two from last season already, Chelsea and Man City.

Ketie McCabe was the star of the show and you will see her brilliant opening goal…

Sit back and Enjoy!

Posted by

Tags Arsenal Women Everton

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs