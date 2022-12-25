Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video – Arsenal Women’s Top Ten Goals in 2022 – Which is your fave?

The Arsenal Women’s team have been given a great boost since Beth Mead and Leah Williamson lifted the Euros with the Lionesses in the summer, and their attendances have gone up by more than 200%. Not to forget there were 47,000 at the Emirates to watch the North London Derby.

They are not there just for the novelty, but to watch some great football from our star-studded side, and in fact the Women score many more goals than the men, and there are some real crackers in this Top Ten compilation.

Can you pick a favourite from these?

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Womens Team? Click here….

Posted by

Tags Arsenal Women

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs