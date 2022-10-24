Video: Arsenal wonderkid Charlie Patino stars in Blackpool’s derby victory

Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino put in another Man of the Match performance to help Blackpool over local rivals Preston, capping his outing with a goal and assist.

The home side had taken the lead on the half-hour mark through Jerry Yates, but The Tangerines were pegged back before the break from the penalty spot.

Our youngster made all the difference to win the match however, firing his side ahead with a sublime slice shot into the bottom left of the goal from distance, before helping put the nail in the coffin with a pinpoint cross into Yates to add his second of the match to put the Pool 3-1 ahead.

The game wasn’t quite done yet as the visitors found a scrappy goal to cut the deficit to one again, but the goalkeeper was found in the wrong end of the field to try and find a late equaliser which went against him, allowing CJ Hamilton to end the game at 4-2.

Patino is really beginning to shine for the Seasiders, and it will be really interesting what decision is made for him come the end of the season, as he could well be earmarked for a role in our first-team squad. The 19 year-old has always looked a little lightweight, but he isn’t allowing that to slow him down in the thoroughly physical Championship, and while he has always been touted as a future star, what he is showing at this stage in his career is really impressive.

Patrick

