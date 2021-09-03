Video: Arsenal youngster breaks international duct against Lithuania last night

Arsenal defender Daniel Ballard scored his first international goal for Northern Ireland last night, helping his side to victory.

The centre-back scored the only goal of the opening half of their World Cup qualifier at the LFF Stadium on way to a 4-1 win, his country’s first win of three in the group stages thus far.

Arsenal defender Dan Ballard scored his first senior goal for Northern Ireland tonight. The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Millwall.pic.twitter.com/R0ptudTXQi — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) September 2, 2021

Dan is currently enjoying a loan spell with Millwall in the Championship, having played all-but 10 minutes of their opening six matches of the term thus far.

Patrick