Video: Arsenal youngster breaks international duct against Lithuania last night

Arsenal defender Daniel Ballard scored his first international goal for Northern Ireland last night, helping his side to victory.

The centre-back scored the only goal of the opening half of their World Cup qualifier at the LFF Stadium on way to a 4-1 win, his country’s first win of three in the group stages thus far.

Dan is currently enjoying a loan spell with Millwall in the Championship, having played all-but 10 minutes of their opening six matches of the term thus far.

  1. fairfan says:
    September 3, 2021 at 12:30 pm

    He has con-duct-ed himself very well 🙂
    White Gabriel Tomiyasu Saliba Holding Ballard .
    Let Mari and Mavro go.
    Ballard is home grown too,

    1. Declan says:
      September 3, 2021 at 12:43 pm

      I see what you did there 😊

