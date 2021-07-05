Video: Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka spotted in training ahead of England’s Euro 2020 semi-final

Arsenal wonderkid Bukayo Saka missed England’s victory over Ukraine on Saturday with a knock, but is back in full training with the squad as he looks to battle for a starting role against Denmark.

The 19 year-old earned his place in the side following a UEFA Star of the Match Award winning performance against the Czech Republic, and was rightly selected to keep that his role against Germany.

Saka will not have been pleased at losing his place thanks to a minor injury, but I have no doubts that he will be giving 100% in training ahead of the all-important semi-final on Wednesday evening, and I certainly believe that he should return to the starting XI if he can prove his injury is behind him.

Thankfully he looks ready to go in training today, with just over 48 hours until the big game at Wembley.

#ENG Bukayo Saka present in training after suffering a knock last week 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Le17CHfcsm — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 5, 2021

Could Sancho, Foden or Rashford be in contention to start ahead of Saka on Wednesday?

Patrick