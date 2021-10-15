Video: Arsenal youngster unleashes his inner-Messi to score outrageous effort

Omari Hutchinson is one of a number of youngsters thoroughly impressing in Arsenal’s youth sides this season, and his latest goal is one you would expect to see from PSG superstar Lionel Messi.

The Argentine is well-known for his amazing ability to retain the ball in tight spaces, beat his man and find that key pass or shot which makes the difference, and his strike against Newport County definitely saw him show all of the above traits.

The team was trailing at the time Hutchinson pulled of this coup, before we went onto claim the 4-3 win over Newport County in the EFL Cup this week, and he is another one to watch as the club’s looks to promote youth players into the senior squad in the coming years.

Patrick