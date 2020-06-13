Video: Arsenal’s 10-minute convo with Prince William in full

There has been a lot of talk lately about the way that the coronavirus lockdown has had a detrimental effect on the mental health of many people, who have been deprived of any support while in isolation.

So now, to increase awareness, the 2019/20 FA Cup Final will be renamed the ‘Heads Up FA Cup Final, and the Duke of Cambridge Prince William has joined Mikel Arteta, Per Mertesacker, Hector Bellerin and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for a cosy chat to help publicise this campaign.

You can watch the whole video here….