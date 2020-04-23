Video – Arsenal’s 50 best goals of the 90’s decade

During this enforced football-free lockdown environment, I would rather be watching videos of old Arsenal games rather than the endless coronavirus news reports that the Mrs seems to prefer.

So I have been happily sharing lots of the best brilliant games here on JustArsenal, and having found this excellent compilation I thought this was definitely worth sharing with you all.

It is only ten minutes long, but it crams in the 50 best goals of the last decade. I wonder who can guess which one got Number One?

Enjoy!