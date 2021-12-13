Arsenal News Latest News

Video: Arsenal’s Bench Cam shows just how much club means to Arteta

Arsenal earned an impressive win over Southampton at the weekend to keep pressure on their rivals in the race for Europe, and you could see how important the win was for the manager.

Lacazette opened the scoring for the Gunners to set us on course for a 3-0 victory at the weekend, and while the overall performance was impressive, seeing the manager’s touchline antics showed just how much it meant.

Arteta’s known for his raw emotion, and while he is still relatively early into his career, his drive and willingness to bring the best to the club appears to be helping him along the way.

Which other PL managers show as much emotion as Arteta?

  1. ken1945 says:
    December 13, 2021 at 11:15 pm

    All of them Patrick – you just need to watch them!!!

    We all want MA to succeed, but pointing out he celebrates a goal like any other manager, player or fan/supporter is really a bit nauseating.

