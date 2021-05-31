Video – Arsenal’s best goals of 2020/21 Season Compilation

Okay we all know tht Arsenal have had one of our worst seasons ever, but we cannot deny that there were quite a few good points as well over the 2020/21 season.

Aubameyang may not have scored quite as many as usual, but his off-the-field problems have been highlighted enough times and we can still be positive that he will be in much better place in the next campaign.

But he still scored some crackers this season, as did Saka, Lacazette and many others.

So forget where we finished in the League and just sit back and enjoy our very best goals of the 2020/21 season….