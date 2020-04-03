VIDEO – Arsenal’s best team goals ever – Wengerball…

Despite their being no Arsenal games on at the moment, I have found it uplifting to remind myself of some of our excellent games and goals from previous times.
This one is a great addition to our archive of Arsenal videos, as it shows the best team efforts that ended in goals since we joined the Premier League.
I am definitely going to carry on searching for more inspiring videos in the weeks (or months) that we are all in lockdown from this dreaded virus….
Enjoy…
👌 thanks for that, Pat!
We have to have something to do during lockdown Sue, and for me its still watching Arsenal lol