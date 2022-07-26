England Ladies have qualified for the Euro 2022 final with a 4-0 win over Sweden this evening, with Arsenal’s Beth Mead opening the scoring.

It was a rocky start for the Lionesses, with the visitors threatening to open the scoring, but thanks to another clinical finish from our Beth, we clinch the first blow before going on for a convincing win.

Check out the full match highlights including all goals from the semi-final below.

Mead is the current top goalscorer for the tournament at present, and has set us up to potentially fire us to glory in Sunday’s final at Wembley, where we will take on the winner of Germany and France who will go head-to-head tomorrow night.

Will you be tuning in on Sunday to cheer on Mead and her team-mates as we look to go one step further than our men’s side 12 months ago?