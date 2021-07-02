Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka as cool as a cucumber ahead of England’s quarter-final clash

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka was filmed at England’s training camp this week as his side prepare to take on Ukraine in Italy, and he is seen to be as calm as ever.

The 19 year-old has been a regular in front of the cameras during Euro 2020, with much focus having been given to the budding relationships between the squad, initially with Jack Grealish and Ben Chilwell, and Luke Shaw appears to be involved of late also.

Saka always appears to have a smile on his face, to be working hard behind the scenes, and you can’t help but believe the relationships in the squad must be helping the morale within the squad.

Will Saka’s relaxed aura rub off on the other players?

  1. Sue says:
    July 2, 2021 at 3:56 pm

    OT.. Ooh Saliba has withdrawn from the Olympics… Pre-season after all?!

