Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arsenal’s forgotten man scores sublime solo effort

Henrikh Mkhitaryan fired Roma into a 2-1 lead against Inter Milan last night, before a late penalty was given to the visitors to level the tie.

The Armenian international scored his ninth league goal of the season yesterday, as he bids to help his current side to secure European football for next season.

Shockingly, not a single Arsenal midfielder has more than one league goal to his name this term, a stat that is made all the more remarkable when you consider there is only two matches left to play out.

Will Arteta have to consider Mkhitaryan as an option for next season despite his preference to stay with Roma?

Patrick

More Stories / Arsenal Videos
Posted by

Tags Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs