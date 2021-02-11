Video: Arsenal’s GOAT scored his last goal for the club on this day in 2012

Thierry Henry scored his last ever goal for Arsenal nine years ago today, sealing the win in injury time when the scores were tied at 1-1.

The Frenchman is widely known as the Gunners Greatest of All Time, and it was only fitting that his goal would bring a victory in the dying minutes of the game.

Thierry scored many wonderful goals, including many match-winners, and I would give anything to uncover a new TH14 to arrive in North London and bring back the glory days.

Patrick