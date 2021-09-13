Video: Arsenal’s highly-rated youngster Charlie Patino scores amazing solo goal

Charlie Patino has been the talk of the town in recent weeks, with many claiming that he will be the next name to break through from the academy into the Arsenal first-team, and he is doing little wrong to convince us otherwise.

The 17 year-old has been praised from a number of sources lately, with him supposedly having impressed our senior players when featuring during a friendly win over Brentford during the international break.

His latest effort for the Under-23 side to close out the win for Arsenal over Manchester United’s Under-23 side was a delight also, not only winning the ball back from our rivals, but then taking it past three defenders before chipping the goalkeeper to seal the victory.

Could Patino get the nod to make his senior debut in the EFL Cup when we take on Wimbledon next week?

Patrick