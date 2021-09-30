Video: Arsenal’s hotly contested Goal of the Month award dominated by Women’s strikes

Arsenal scored some astonishing goals this month, although most of our most impressive strikes were scored by our Women’s side.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goal is credited with a nomination for Premier League Goal of the Month also, although I don’t personally believe he will win either vote.

🏆 𝗚𝗼𝗮𝗹 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗵 🏆 🤩 Aubameyang

🚀 Beth Mead

🔥 Eddie Nketiah

👌 Vivianne Miedema

🎯 Martin Odegaard Vote for your GOTM winner now! 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 30, 2021

I can’t decide which is my favourite, but I think the fairer sex will most definitely have to get my vote this month, although I definitely enjoyed Aubameyang’s in the North London Derby.

Which strike is your favourite from the list?

Patrick