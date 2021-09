Video: Arsenal’s hotly contested Goal of the Month award dominated by Women’s strikes

Arsenal scored some astonishing goals this month, although most of our most impressive strikes were scored by our Womenโ€™s side.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyangโ€™s goal is credited with a nomination for Premier League Goal of the Month also, although I donโ€™t personally believe he will win either vote.

๐Ÿ† ๐—š๐—ผ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐— ๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜๐—ต ๐Ÿ† ๐Ÿคฉ Aubameyang

๐Ÿš€ Beth Mead

๐Ÿ”ฅ Eddie Nketiah

๐Ÿ‘Œ Vivianne Miedema

๐ŸŽฏ Martin Odegaard Vote for your GOTM winner now! ๐Ÿ‘‡ โ€” Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 30, 2021

I canโ€™t decide which is my favourite, but I think the fairer sex will most definitely have to get my vote this month, although I definitely enjoyed Aubameyangโ€™s in the North London Derby.

Which strike is your favourite from the list?

Patrick