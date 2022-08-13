Leicester will be reeling after gifting Arsenal their two-goal lead back, only shortly after getting themselves on the scoresheet.

Gabriel Jesus had put our side 2-0 up with two tidy goals in the first-half, and he will be credited with the assist this time around. The goalkeeper and defender got their lines messed up dropping the ball to the Brazilian deep inside the box, and he quickly spots the pass to Granit Xhaka to score into the open goal.

Pictures courtesy of Peacock TV

It was the perfect response to their goal, and how clinical and composed from the Brazilian to quickly put that on a plate for the midfielder…

