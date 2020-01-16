Arsenal’s official Twitter account have shared a video of left-back Kieran Tierney working out in the gym as he undergoes his comeback from a shoulder injury.

The club’s official website revealed yesterday that the defender’s surgery on his right shoulder went ‘successfully’ and that we can expect Tierney back in full training in March.

The Scotsman had already been sidelined for five weeks, with the ace’s setback coming against West Ham.

The clip shows Tierney completing several exercise in the gym that were focusing on both the upper and lower parts of his body.

Take a look at the Scotland international working hard on his recovery below:

We signed Tierney on deadline day last summer for a fee of £25m, as per BBC Sport. It’s unfortunate to see that the promising defender has already had to deal with some injury troubles since moving to north London.

The 22-year-old has made 11 appearances across all competitions for us this season.