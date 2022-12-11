Video – Arsenal’s latest training session with Ben White, Partey and Arteta of course

So now the important preparations for the restart of the Premier League begin in earnest, and Mikel Arteta has many more of his Arsenal players rejoining after exiting the World Cup. Even the England players made a swift exit from Qatar this morning despite only being knocked out last night.

So William Saliba is the only Gunner left in the World Cup, and I hope he is getting as much intensive training as Arteta’s squad are getting in Dubai.

Next up Arsenal will face AC Milan on Tuesday lunchtime, before flying back for a friendly against Juventus before the season recommences. I can’t wait!

Anyway, watch the boys preparing with Arteta…