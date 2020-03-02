Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arsenal’s Mkhitaryan bags lovely assist and fine header for loan club Roma in 4-3 win

Henrikh Mkhitaryan delivered a superb performance for loan club Roma in yesterday’s Serie A clash with Cagliari.

In the 41st minute of the tie, Mkhitaryan started a move on the halfway line before charging forward.

The ace was slipped into the box and the Armenian used a lovely touch to beat his man before squaring the ball to Nikola Kalinic for a simple tap-in.

In the 81st minute, Mkhitaryan got himself on the scoresheet after glancing a header in from close-range after a brilliant cross by Aleksandar Kolarov.

Check out Mkhitaryan’s impressive performance in this highlights package, courtesy of the official Serie A YouTube channel:

Considering the attacking midfielder’s uplift in form recently, do you think that Mikel Arteta will give the 31-year-old a chance next season?

  1. ken1945 says:
    March 2, 2020 at 1:32 pm

    I do wish things like this weren’t published – it makes those who branded him as a lightweight dross player look so silly!!!!

    By the way, exactly what is our ex wod class player up to at the moment?
    Another chance to think about the decision made by the club in hindsight 👍

    Reply

