Henrikh Mkhitaryan delivered a superb performance for loan club Roma in yesterday’s Serie A clash with Cagliari.

In the 41st minute of the tie, Mkhitaryan started a move on the halfway line before charging forward.

The ace was slipped into the box and the Armenian used a lovely touch to beat his man before squaring the ball to Nikola Kalinic for a simple tap-in.

In the 81st minute, Mkhitaryan got himself on the scoresheet after glancing a header in from close-range after a brilliant cross by Aleksandar Kolarov.

Check out Mkhitaryan’s impressive performance in this highlights package, courtesy of the official Serie A YouTube channel:

Considering the attacking midfielder’s uplift in form recently, do you think that Mikel Arteta will give the 31-year-old a chance next season?