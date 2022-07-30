Arsenal have announced that Martin Odegaard will be our new club captain going into the new 2022-23 season.

This decision will not have come as a shock to those who watched the final months of the previous campaign, with the Norwegian midfielder regularly donning the armband in the absence of Alexandre Lacazette. who lost his regular starting role to Eddie Nketiah.

Odegaard is now captain for both club and country at the age of just 23 years-old, highlighting his maturity both on and off the field.

Our captain was then seen celebrating with the fans after the victory, before giving an interview after the win also.

There is a lot to like about the way Martin speaks and holds himself both on and off the field, and it is likely wise for him to urge his fellow players to do what is best for the team, which you would hope doesn’t need to be said.

Did Odegaard earn the armband with his experienced performances last season? Could Tierney’s injury issues have denied him the armband?

