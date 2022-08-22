Video: Arsenal’s new chant for William Saliba being sung this weekend

William Saliba scored his first Arsenal goal on Saturday in our 3-0 win over Bournemouth, and the crowd naturally sang in celebration of his strike.

The Frenchman netted with a sweet curling effort which looped over the goalkeeper into the far right of the goal, struck by his unfavourable left foot, and Gunners fans took the opportunity to sing his new chant, to the tune of the song Tequila.

You can see the crowd really getting behind the chant, cleverly replacing the word ‘tequila’ with ‘Saliba’, in what must be one of the easiest songs to learn.

Patrick

