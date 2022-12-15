Arsenal Women’s on-loan Brazilian Gio scores first ever WSL goal (against Tottenham!) incl video

Arsenal spent a lot of money (reported to be 40,000 euros) to bring the Brazilian prodigy Giovana Queiroz Costa (known simply as Gio) to England from Barcelona. Although she has undoubted talent, it was decided that she would go out on loan at Everton for a season to settle into England and learn the pressure of playing in the Womens Super League.

She has struggled with injuries and had to be handled with kid gloves so far and has only appeared from the bench. She did so again against Tottenham this week, and scored her first ever WSL goal against Arsenal’s great rivals, and it was a screamer!

She told the official Everton site after the game: “It was an incredible feeling,” admitted the 19-year-old when discussing her goal.

“It’s been a hard couple of months but finally, I get to score so I am really excited about that.

“I feel like being an attacker means you always want to score, but if I get an assist and help the team out then I am perfectly fine with that.”

Hopefully Gio will get much more action as the season goes on for Everton, and she can come back to Arsenal next season ready to wow the Faithful with some Brazilian magic…

Here’s another angle of Gio’s first ever WSL goal…..

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Womens Team? Click here….