Video: Arsenal’s Tierney fires Scotland ahead against Poland

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney opened the scoring in tonight’s friendly match between Scotland and Poland at Hampden Park.

It took over an hour for the deadlock to be broken when Kieran Tierney got on the end of a free kick to head it beyond goalkeeper Skorupski.

Pictures courtesy of Astro Supersport

Unfortunately his goal wasn’t enough to see his side through until the final whistle as Piatek managed to get his name on the scoresheet in injury time to assure that the two sides shared the spoils.

It is always nice to see our players on the scoresheet during the international break to keep confidence up, even for those whose jobs aren’t necessarily to get themselves amongst the goals like Tierney.

