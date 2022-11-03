Arsenal are on course to win their group after taking the lead against FC Zurich this evening, thanks to Kieran Tierney’s effort from just outside the box.

The Gunners have a strong line-up out tonight, knowing that we must match PSV’s result with Bodo/Glimt to assure ourselves of top spot in Group A, and avoid the play-off round against the Champions League drop-outs.

So far so good in that respect after Tierney fired us ahead early into the first-half, and if we can continue as things are, the result in Norway will have no bearing on our campaign.

Arsenal LEAD! 💥 Fantastic technique from Kieran Tierney on the half-volley 🙌 Look at what it means to him, look at what it means to the team! 🤗 #UEL pic.twitter.com/C4vPfP0Vd2 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 3, 2022

Is his celebration anything to read onto as he struggles for regular starts this term?

Patrick