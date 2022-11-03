Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arsenal’s Tierney smashes it home from outside the box against Zurich

Arsenal are on course to win their group after taking the lead against FC Zurich this evening, thanks to Kieran Tierney’s effort from just outside the box.

The Gunners have a strong line-up out tonight, knowing that we must match PSV’s result with Bodo/Glimt to assure ourselves of top spot in Group A, and avoid the play-off round against the Champions League drop-outs.

So far so good in that respect after Tierney fired us ahead early into the first-half, and if we can continue as things are, the result in Norway will have no bearing on our campaign.

Is his celebration anything to read onto as he struggles for regular starts this term?

