Video – Arsenal’s Top Ten Goals from the Invincibles Season 2003/04

There is no doubt that the history-making 2003/04 season was arguably the very best Arsenal team in their history under our greatest ever manager. Every year we hear that that the latest team at the top of the Premier League is comparable (or even better) to Arsene Wenger’s Invincibles, but the fact is that no other team has ever managed to emulate them.

So it is definitely worth watching the Top Ten goals from the Invincibles season, and remember the names that come up will be remembered by Arsenal fans for ever and a day.

Enjoy!