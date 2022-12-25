Video – Arsenal’s Top ten goals of 2022 – Which is your fave?

Arsenal have scored so many fantastic goals in 2022 so it can not have been easy for the Gunners YouTube team to whittle it down to the Top Ten of the Year, but here they are.

They certainly have picked some good ones though. There is Gabriel Jesus’ debut goal for Arsenal that got our season off to a flying start. There is the beauty of William Saliba’s first goal in red and white. We have absolute screamers from Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey. There’s Martinelli of course, and captain Odegaard….

Having looked at every single goal just this season as well, I know how difficuly it is to make your mind up which is the best, so I’ll just leave it to you pick your best out of these ten beauties.

I must say I can’t make my mind up!

Enjoy!

