Video: Arsenal’s William Saliba stings the Bees with the early goal

Arsenal have opened the scoring just after the 15 minute mark thanks to a neatly worked corner, with William Saliba heading it up and over the goalkeeper into the goal.

The Frenchman has been one of our hottest talking points this term, and he has now added his second goal to his tally at this early point in his Gunners career.

Saliba gives Arsenal the lead with a header! ⚽ pic.twitter.com/WloxnggRE2 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 18, 2022

This looks to have been one straight off the training ground, with a cleanly worked corner resulting in the opening goal, and we look good to hopefully add a second before the break.

Patrick

