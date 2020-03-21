Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arsenal’s young stars and their wonder goals of 19/20

Our club has not had the best of campaigns thus far, but when you see some of the delightful goals that our young stars have produced this season, you will get buzzed for the return to action.

This season was a total write-off only three months ago as we made the decision to drop our second manager of the term, but looking back on some of our goals, there is plenty to be excited about going forward.

There is plenty of talk about Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah, but my pick of the bunch has to be young Joseph Willocks strike.

Have a peep and name your favourite below.

The only problem now is I’m properly in the mood for football and have to wait another month for some live action.

Which goal put the biggest smile on your face?

Patrick

