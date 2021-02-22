Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arsene Wenger claims Saka is at ‘the final hurdle’ with club’s targeting him

Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger claims that Bukayo Saka is undergoing a big challenge at present, but is living up to that challenge.

The Gunners lost 1-0 to Manchester City yesterday, in a match where the youngster was stifled by the opposition, and Arsene Wenger believes that he was targeted.

It isn’t widely spoken of, but you could be forgiven for believing that Saka has been the club’s most important player this season, and it was only a matter of time before teams were to give special orders in order to stop him.

Arsene Wenger claims that this could well be the final challenge for Saka to prove his worth to the team, and prove he has what it takes to be a top player.



Has Saka lived up to the challenge so far? Does the City performance raise any question marks?

