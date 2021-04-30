Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arteta admits Aubameyang still needs to be assessed despite return

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made his return to action as a substitute in Thursday’s Europa League clash with Villarreal, but the Arsenal boss admitted that he is still lacking.

Auba hasn’t trained properly with the team since he was diagnosed with Malaria, but was a pleasing site as he entered from the bench in midweek.

I would assume that Auba could get further minutes this weekend, possibly again from the bench as he builds up his fitness, but hopefully we can have all our players close to 100% before Thursday’s crucial second-leg with Villarreal.

