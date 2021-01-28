Video: Arteta admits ‘close contact’ between parties on further January transfers

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has refused to rule out further transfer movement this month, and claims his team are in ‘close contact’ with interested parties.

The names mentioned were Reiss Nelson, Calum Chambers and Shkodran Mustafi of who could potentially leave this month, whether that would be on loan or on a permanent deal, and I would be surprised if both defenders were to stay personally.

Arteta’s comment on ‘close contact’ tells me that there is still plenty going on behind the scenes, but whether we should expect any arrivals is another story.

