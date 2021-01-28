Video: Arteta admits ‘close contact’ between parties on further January transfers

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has refused to rule out further transfer movement this month, and claims his team are in ‘close contact’ with interested parties.
The names mentioned were Reiss Nelson, Calum Chambers and Shkodran Mustafi of who could potentially leave this month, whether that would be on loan or on a permanent deal, and I would be surprised if both defenders were to stay personally.
Arteta’s comment on ‘close contact’ tells me that there is still plenty going on behind the scenes, but whether we should expect any arrivals is another story.
Which position do you think is most likely to be strengthened this month is any?
AMN ,Chambers and Nelson may go on loan and perhaps a promising natural left back may come in to support Tierney ,with Soares and Bellerin in competition at RB.The 19 year old left back of Hibs, Josh Doig is a possibility.A youth international, he was very impressive in the match against Rangers last night which Hibs lost narrowly.Full of pace and energy and a great crosser of the ball.Would probably be available for around 1.5m.
He sounds a good shout Grandad but after Cedric’s performance against Southampton, I don’t think we will be looking for another left back, unless of course Arteta fancies Cedric over Bellerin in the right back pecking order.
Have Gabriel or Mari ever played left back? Is Bola back from loan? It’ll be tough to convince a promising 18 year old to come to Arsenal when we arguably have the best LB in the PL right now.
Unless we pay them silly wages which of course we would never do….oh wait