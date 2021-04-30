Video: Arteta admits disappointment but ‘the story’ gives reason to be positive

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits that he is disappointed to have lost against Villarreal, but you have to take positive notes after the way the match played out.

The Gunners was level in the tie for less than five minutes, and were trailing by two goals and a red card at one point also, so you can feel a little relieved to have escaped the first-leg with just the one-goal deficit.

Does the away goal make Arsenal favourites to make it through to the final?

