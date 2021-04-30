Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arteta admits disappointment but ‘the story’ gives reason to be positive

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits that he is disappointed to have lost against Villarreal, but you have to take positive notes after the way the match played out.

The Gunners was level in the tie for less than five minutes, and were trailing by two goals and a red card at one point also, so you can feel a little relieved to have escaped the first-leg with just the one-goal deficit.

Does the away goal make Arsenal favourites to make it through to the final?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags mikel arteta Villarreal

  1. Reggie says:
    April 30, 2021 at 11:06 am

    The answer to the last line of the article is, no it doesn’t. Arteta makes us underdogs.

  2. King t.S.i says:
    April 30, 2021 at 11:30 am

    Away goal makes you favourite when you can play to win not wen you keep playing like you don’t want to score nor nothing is at stake

