Video: Arteta admits early signs on Tierney not good

Kieran Tierney is likely to miss out on our upcoming matches, after limping off during Arsenal’s loss to Liverpool yesterday.

The defender lasted just 44 minutes before pulling up, and had to be replaced by Cedric Soares with the scores tied at 0-0.

The Gunners didn’t enjoy much pleasure from anything that happened during the 90 minutes, but losing KT could well be more of a blow ahead of our Europa League clash with Slavia Prague.

We also look set to be without David Luiz for Thursday also…

