Video: Arteta admits further assessment needed on key star

Mikel Arteta admits that his Arsenal team will need to continue to monitor Bukayo Saka ahead of our clash with West Ham.

The Gunners are set to take on the Hammers at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon, but have doubts over their key young star.

Saka has featured heavily this season, with him being a rare shining light even when the team had little to no form, and his absence could be costly.

This West Ham team have proven to be strong this season, and currently sit within touching distance of the Champions League, and Saka would be a great boost to our side should he make it.

Arteta admits that he still has to assess Arsenal's Bukayo Saka ahead of the West Ham clash on Sunday 🙏🙏🙏 Who would be our best option against the Hammers if he doesn't make it? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/zXhhBTFYJH — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) March 19, 2021

Who would be our best option if Saka didn’t make it?

Patrick