Video: Arteta admits he is weary of the challenge that Allardyce’s WBA will pose

Mikel Arteta was quizzed on what he expects his Arsenal side to come up against in West Brom on December 2.

The Spaniard insists that Sam Allardyce’s side will pose as a tough test for his side, despite the fact that they were downed 5-0 by Leeds only days ago.

Arteta expects West Brom to prove to be a tough test for his Arsenal side with Sam Allardyce at the helm 👀👀👀 Will a failure to win put us back under pressure despite our recent wins? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/v5kCCYRJHJ — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) December 31, 2020

We all know that Big Sam’s teams will have an upturn in form, and that he will no doubt be setting up his team to cause us trouble, but you can’t go into the match with too much respect after they suffered such a morale-suffering defeat…

Patrick