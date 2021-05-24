Video: Arteta admits his side did all they could but unhappy with league finish

Manager Mikel Arteta admits that he can’t be pleased with Arsenal’s finishing position in the Premier League, despite the fact their points tally would have secured fifth place last season.

The Gunners finished in eighth place for the second consecutive campaign, despite picking up an extra five points than in the previous season.

Last year however, they rescued European football via winning the FA Cup, while this season our best effort to win a trophy came in the Europa League, where we were eliminated at the semi-final stage, and will now suffer without any form of European football.

Arteta states this season's points total would have sealed fifth spot, but he cannot be happy with the overall league table

Does the points tally and the crazy extended winless run before Christmas show that there was actually plenty to be positive about despite failing to get into Europe?