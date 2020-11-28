Video: Arteta admits his side ‘need a win’ this Sunday against Wolves

Arsenal play host to Wolves this weekend as they look to turn their torrid form around, and the boss admits that his side ‘need a win’.

The Gunners have picked up just four points from their last five Premier League matches, whilst notching just one goal in that time, and the manager is hoping that a they will get back on track with a win tomorrow.

Mikel Arteta admits that his side 'need a win' at Wolves 👀👀👀 A trip to the Molineux isn't the easiest task when you're struggling for form… 😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/Z0xroSPbtO — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) November 28, 2020

Mikel Arteta has talked about this fortress that he wants at the Emirates, but with back-to-back league losses at home of late, you would expect a better showing on Sunday.

