Video: Arteta admits his side ‘need a win’ this Sunday against Wolves

Arsenal play host to Wolves this weekend as they look to turn their torrid form around, and the boss admits that his side ‘need a win’.
The Gunners have picked up just four points from their last five Premier League matches, whilst notching just one goal in that time, and the manager is hoping that a they will get back on track with a win tomorrow.
Mikel Arteta admits that his side 'need a win' at Wolves 👀👀👀
A trip to the Molineux isn't the easiest task when you're struggling for form… 😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/Z0xroSPbtO
Mikel Arteta has talked about this fortress that he wants at the Emirates, but with back-to-back league losses at home of late, you would expect a better showing on Sunday.
Patrick
they dont have better attack than us but a coach with experience and pretty talented to make best of what he has. Good in Tac tics which often can decide game’s result; who you play and how.
So, he will play Willian of course, on RW this time…No Nelson.
Unless he decides to play Willian as a LW, push Saka behind…Nuts! and totally lost as players look..