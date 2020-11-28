Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arteta admits his side ‘need a win’ this Sunday against Wolves

Arsenal play host to Wolves this weekend as they look to turn their torrid form around, and the boss admits that his side ‘need a win’.

The Gunners have picked up just four points from their last five Premier League matches, whilst notching just one goal in that time, and the manager is hoping that a they will get back on track with a win tomorrow.

Mikel Arteta has talked about this fortress that he wants at the Emirates, but with back-to-back league losses at home of late, you would expect a better showing on Sunday.

  1. Mogunna says:
    November 28, 2020 at 3:37 pm

    they dont have better attack than us but a coach with experience and pretty talented to make best of what he has. Good in Tac tics which often can decide game’s result; who you play and how.

    So, he will play Willian of course, on RW this time…No Nelson.

    Unless he decides to play Willian as a LW, push Saka behind…Nuts! and totally lost as players look..

