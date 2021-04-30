Video: Arteta admits it was ‘difficult’ allowing Willock to leave on loan

Mikel Arteta admits that it was difficult allowing Joe Willock to leave Arsenal on loan in January, but that he is picking up some crucial experience at the moment.

The 20 year-old has scored some important goals in recent weeks, taking points off Tottenham, Liverpool and West Ham as he continues to impress with Newcastle.

The Magpies are claimed to be keen on extending his stay at St James Park beyond the summer however, but it remains to be seen whether Arteta will want him in and around his first-team squad for next term.

Has Willock done enough on loan to convince Arteta that he could play a more important role for Arsenal next season?

Patrick