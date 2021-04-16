Video: Arteta admits looking forward to clash with ‘predecessor’ Emery

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will take on Unai Emery‘s Villarreal in the semi-final of the Europa League, and the Spaniard claims he is looking forward to meeting his predecessor.
The Gunners boss admits he is expecting a ‘tough game’ when his side take on the Spanish side, naming Emery as the competition’s most successful manager.
Mikel Arteta expects a 'tough game against a tough side' when he takes on Unai Emery's Villarreal 😅😅😅
Will this game mean more to the fans due to the fact that Emery will be in charge of our opponents?
Partick
I look forward to Darren Farley’s Emery imitations on YouTube!
EE GOODEBENING
DACTICS
SIDESHOW-BOB
OLD RAFFOORD
He’s hilarious!! And the eyes…. 🤣
These quirky situations seem to arise quite often but it makes no difference to me just as long as they don’t play like they did in Baku