Video: Arteta admits looking forward to clash with ‘predecessor’ Emery

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will take on Unai Emery‘s Villarreal in the semi-final of the Europa League, and the Spaniard claims he is looking forward to meeting his predecessor.

The Gunners boss admits he is expecting a ‘tough game’ when his side take on the Spanish side, naming Emery as the competition’s most successful manager.

Will this game mean more to the fans due to the fact that Emery will be in charge of our opponents?

  1. McLovin says:
    April 16, 2021 at 12:59 pm

    I look forward to Darren Farley’s Emery imitations on YouTube!

    EE GOODEBENING
    DACTICS
    SIDESHOW-BOB
    OLD RAFFOORD

    1. Sue says:
      April 16, 2021 at 1:23 pm

      He’s hilarious!! And the eyes…. 🤣

  2. SueP says:
    April 16, 2021 at 1:48 pm

    These quirky situations seem to arise quite often but it makes no difference to me just as long as they don’t play like they did in Baku

