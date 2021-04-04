Video: Arteta admits medical staff considering operating on defender

Mikel Arteta has admitted that Arsenal defender David Luiz could need to be operated on after struggling with a knee injury.

The Brazilian was forced to miss the loss to Liverpool at the weekend after struggling with his knee on Friday.

Luiz is now expected to miss at least the first leg of Arsenal’s Europa League clash with Slavia Prague on Thursday, but also looks likely to miss at least the next weeks.

David Luiz could be out for a 'few weeks' as Arsenal medical staff consider surgery 👀👀👀 Did our defence miss Luiz yesterday? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/udjkNOcUlQ — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) April 4, 2021

Has Luiz been amongst our better performers in 2021 thus far?

Patrick