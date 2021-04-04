Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arteta admits medical staff considering operating on defender

Mikel Arteta has admitted that Arsenal defender David Luiz could need to be operated on after struggling with a knee injury.

The Brazilian was forced to miss the loss to Liverpool at the weekend after struggling with his knee on Friday.

Luiz is now expected to miss at least the first leg of Arsenal’s Europa League clash with Slavia Prague on Thursday, but also looks likely to miss at least the next weeks.

Has Luiz been amongst our better performers in 2021 thus far?

  1. Sue says:
    April 4, 2021 at 3:51 pm

    OT.. Willock scored against the spuds!

  2. SueP says:
    April 4, 2021 at 4:06 pm

    David Luiz has already had an op (a small procedure) and will be back before the end of the season according to Sky Sports and you would have to say he was missed yesterday

  3. McLovin says:
    April 4, 2021 at 4:23 pm

    And surely he will be given an unwarranted 2 year contract extension.

