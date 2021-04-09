Video: Arteta admits Odegaard may miss Europa League second-leg

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has claimed that he expects to be without midfielder Martin Odegaard for one to two matches, meaning he could well miss next week’s crunch match with Slavia Prague.

The Norwegian international had to be subbed off during the first of three matches for Norway recently, and the manager since confirmed that he hasn’t fully recovered from that.

Arteta has now confirmed that he doesn’t expect a return for Odegaard this weekend, and possibly not before the Europa League also.

Mikel Arteta breaks the bad news that Odegaard is likely to miss the away leg of the Europa League as well as Arsenal's trip to Sheffield United this weekend 🩹🩹🩹 What is Arsenal's best front four without him? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/WHUfgsFZXm — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) April 9, 2021

Who is Arsenal’s best front four if he doesn’t make it next Thursday?

Patrick