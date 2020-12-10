Video – Arteta admits Partey relapse but denies any blame

There were many articles last week suggesting that Mikel Arteta had brought Thomas Partey back from his injury too quickly after the Ghana international limped off the field before half-time, leaving the Arsenal defence at the mercy of Tottenham.
But whatever the reason, we are not going to see our new star midfielder on the pitch until next year now…
The boss Arteta insists Partey decision wasn't believed to be a risk, and reveals how long he is expected to be out for 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/aKDDleEhtZ
It probably completely unrelated to his recent injury? We just don’t know. But, If it was, then the medics and the boss need to hold their hands up and take the hit. It’s Partey that I feel for!