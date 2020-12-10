Arsenal News Gooner News

Video – Arteta admits Partey relapse but denies any blame

There were many articles last week suggesting that Mikel Arteta had brought Thomas Partey back from his injury too quickly after the Ghana international limped off the field before half-time, leaving the Arsenal defence at the mercy of Tottenham.

But whatever the reason, we are not going to see our new star midfielder on the pitch until next year now…

  1. GunneRay says:
    December 10, 2020 at 9:15 am

    It probably completely unrelated to his recent injury? We just don’t know. But, If it was, then the medics and the boss need to hold their hands up and take the hit. It’s Partey that I feel for!

