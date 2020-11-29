Video: Arteta admits Partey’s injury is worse than first realised…

Mikel Arteta has admitted that Arsenal will be without Thomas Partey for the next few games, with him worse off than initially realised.

The Ghanaian midfielder was originally only a doubt for the international break, but his thigh injury is now proving to be tougher to shrug off.

While the boss is refusing to blame his absence for our results, he would definitely have helped us as we looked to overturn our bad run of form.

Thomas Partey's injury was more severe than first thought 😣😣😣 pic.twitter.com/omNzB3hGyw — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) November 29, 2020

Would Partey have helped us stop Wolves this evening?

Patrick