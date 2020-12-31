Video: Arteta admits taking relegation talk seriously

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits that he was taking talk of a relegation battle seriously, and claims his side still has much to do.

The Gunners are back up to 13th in the division after back-to-back wins over Chelsea and Brighton, but were as low as 16th at one point.

We certainly had the form of a team that would be fighting relegation, but our wins should see our team build closer to the places we should be.

Arteta admits that he was worried that a relegation battle was looking like a 'reality' as his Arsenal was slipping down the table 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/TUGhRak2kR — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) December 31, 2020

Are we assured safety from a relegation battle? Did any of you take the talk seriously?

Patrick