Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arteta admits that Aubameyang is a doubt for Tuesday

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed the FA Cup clash with Southampton with ‘personal reasons’, and manager Mikel Arteta admits that he may miss Arsenal’s match on Tuesday also.

The striker looked to have returned to form last week when scoring a brace against Newcastle, and you would have hoped that he would build on that form, but we are now unsure on when he will be ready to return.

I’m yet to understand what the issue is with Aubameyang, but we will no doubt support him with whatever he is dealing with.

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs