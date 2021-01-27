Video: Arteta admits that he risked Smith Rowe despite knowing he wasn’t 100%

Mikel Arteta has admitted that he already believed that Emile Smith Rowe was unlikely to last the full 90 minutes against Southampton on Tuesday, but played him regardless.
The attacking midfielder was left out of the FA Cup tie with injury, before being thrown straight back into the starting line-up last night, and the manager may have to take blame if he is now sidelined for longer.
ESR has been instrumental to a lot of our attacking play since emerging in the first-team, and will be missed, although Martin Odegaard’s signing earlier on today could well help us cover his absence if needed.
Mikel Arteta opens up on Emile Smith Rowe's injury, admitting that he played him despite knowing he probably wasn't fit to play the full 90 for Arsenal👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/b7q02TvZlG
Did Arteta have no choice but to play Smith Rowe with no suitable cover available?
Difficult choice for MA
Possibly Saka could’ve played in ESR position and then Martinelli start on the wing.
Hopefully Odegard hit the ground running and reduce the burden on Smith.
Managers take a risk with players who are not 100% in virtually every match.It’s part of the game.
I don’t blame Arteta one bit as desperate times call for desperate measures.
Its just a big shame on the useless Willian as it goes to show that a half fit ESR is considered better
I would like to know why Willian – when at Chelsea never a lazy player and then considered a top player, even though over 30 – has morphed into another Ozil; lazy, lethargic and just unconcerned in actually EARNING his obscenely high wage contract. Usually lazy players are identified while still young, eg Walcott here at 18 and never a worker.
But Willian had no previous form as a lazy player, UNTIL he got his hands on that Arsenal contract from Heaven. So the question then is WHY is he now playing out of character from all his pre Arsenal career! I am stumped as to why! Anyone got any sensible ideas why?