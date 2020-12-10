Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arteta admits that ‘pressure is increasing’ as his side’s rocky form continues

Mikel Arteta‘s Arsenal side extended their dismal form to one win in their last seven, and the boss admits that he is feeling the pressure.

The Gunners form hasn’t been helped by our dismal form in front of goal, where we have mustered only one goal from open play during that time, and it is little surprise to hear Arteta admit that the pressure is on.

Are there signs that the form will turn itself around this weekend?

